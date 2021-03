business, Trading

Property worth Rs 1.2 million has been damaged when fire engulfed five shops in Bhaktapur today.

The fire broke out from a meat shop of Bhoj Bahadur Ghising at Surya Binayak Municipality-6 and the fire spread out to four other shops nearby.

According to Metropolitan police circle Bhaktapur SP Deepak Giri, property worth an estimated of over 1.2 million was damaged in the fire.

The fire was doused with the joint effort of security bodies and locals.

Source: National News Agency Nepal