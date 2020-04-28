Uncategorized

Property worth around Rs 1.5 million was gutted when a rice mill caught fire at Jhapa rural municipality-3 in the district.

According to the Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar Shrestha, the rice mill run by Prasad Rajbanshi caught fire on Monday due to short circuit following a lightning.

The fire also damaged two houses of neighbor Pralhad Mandal. Police, locals and fire engine doused the fire.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a person with 50-gm of brown sugar from Mechinagar municipality-6 on Monday night. Bachchu Chaudhary, 58, of Mechinagar-6 was arrested with brown sugar. Further investigation into the case is underway, added police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal