Property worth Rs. 4.5 million was destroyed in a fire that took place at a furniture industry in Rampur of Chitwan. The incident took place at Friday night at the industry located in Rampur of Bharatpur metropolis-19.

Readymade furniture and wood worth Rs. 4.5 million was damaged in the industry owned by Madhu Sapkota, according to the District Police Office, Chtiwan. The fire is said to have originated from a short circuit, spokesperson Surya Bahadur Thapa said.

The fire that broke out at 11:10 pm was put out with the help of fire tenders from the metropolis and Khairahari municipality in an hour. Locals and police persons also joined the effort to douse the fire.

Source: National News Agency Nepal