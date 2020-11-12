Health & Safety

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung, unveiling the decision of the cabinet meetings on 5 and 9 November, shared that the government decided to approved the proposal and action-plan to use COVID-19 vaccine in Nepal against the Coronavirus infection.

Making public the decisions here today, Minister Gurung shared that the government also decided to approve the third Amendment Order-2077 BS related to providing grant to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. “The COVID-19 patients meeting certain criteria would be treated for free of cost as per the Amendment Order,” he said.

The decisions include restricting the arrival of people from the border points and entry points to Nepal until December 15 this year to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Similarly, the government decided to deposit 50 per cent of the remuneration of all the ministers and state-ministers from mid-October to mid-April in the COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund set up by the government.

Minister Gurung, who is also the Spokesperson of the government, said that the government decided to direct Ministry for Agriculture and Livestock Development to supply the fertilizers in the ‘G to G’ modality.

The decision includes declaring public holiday throughout the country on November 17 for Kijapuja observed a day after Bhai Tika, the last day of five-day festivity-Tihar.

As per the new decision, the one per cent service charge levied in the pension provided to the retired civil employees would be scrapped, according to the Minister.

The government decided to implement the Electronic Government Accounting System in all the federal and state offices. Furthermore, decision was made to approve over 1.4 million USD to be granted from the UNO-associated Enhanced Integrated Framework for the sustainable projects to bolster export of tea of Nepal to abroad.

On the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the family of Samjhana Kami would be provided Rs 300,000 as relief assistance. Kami was raped and murdered.

As many as 34 temporary vacancies for officer level have been approved for the National Information Commission and the Health Insurance Board.

Source: National News Agency Nepal