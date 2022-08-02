General

The meeting today of the House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously endorsed a proposal 'seeking consideration on oath related bill, 2079 BS' received from the National Assembly.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Dilendra Prasad Badu presented the proposal in the meeting.

In the deliberations on the bill, parliament members, including Dr Bhim Rawal, Divyamani Rajbhandari, Prem Suwal, Chhaka Bahadur Lama, Gajendra Mahat and Khem Prasad Lohani had aired their views.

Responding to the queries raised during the deliberations, Industry Minister Badu said the bill was introduced to make a separate law on oath as it was a need to prevent legal gap on oath-taking of public office-bearers.

Minister Badu thanked the parliament members for their recommendations to enrich the bill. The Minister urged the parliamentary members to support the endorsement of the bill without delay as the bill has stipulated clear provisions on oath.

As informed the bill has specified the matter concerning administration of oath of office and secrecy to the public office-bearers, including the President, Vice President, members of the federal parliament, province assembly members and province chiefs before assuming their office in line with the Constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal