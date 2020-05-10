Trading

Minister for Finance Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada today presented the proposal seeking deliberation on the principles and priorities (except tax proposal) of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2020/21 in the meeting of House of Representatives (HoR).

The government has aimed to minimize the COVID-10’s adverse impacts on the country’s economy and to usher the country towards economic growth, good-governance and prosperity by keeping these things into mind while allocating the budget for the coming fiscal year.

Minister Khatiwada said that the new budget would be centered on achieving prosperous and socialism-oriented economy and it would also take into account establishing social justice through private, public and cooperatives. Outlining the government’s economic policies, the Minister said that the government’s main priority was implementing the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined by the constitution and providing effective and quality healthcare services to the people.

The government also underscored the establishment of an able health organization which would tackle any health related pandemic in future. Mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 and its fallout and making the economy more dynamic were also high in priority for the government for which the budget for the new fiscal year would be prudently mobilized, according to the Minister.

Minister Khatiwada was confident that the government would be successful in utilizing national and international resources and capitalizing on the international communities’ commitment to Nepal for helping in prevention and control of COVID-19.

Furthermore, he was of the belief that the private sectors’ issues could be addressed through various monitory measures and relief packages.

The lower House of the Federal Parliament is scheduled to deliberate on the principles and priorities of the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year 2020/21 on May 11 and 12.

The HoR shall next meet at 11 am Monday.

Source: National News Agency