Key Issues

A proposal amending the related laws to resolve the legal challenges that surfaced in the registration process of vehicles manufactured in Nepal would be tabled in the cabinet.

Such decision was made in the discussion held by the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) with bodies concerned after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' directed to resolve the issue immediately.

A meeting held under coordination of Secretary of the OPMCM, Ganesh Prasad Pandey, on Monday took the decision that the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport would make necessary arrangements within three days for the registration of home-manufactured vehicles by making necessary amendment to ' Transport Management Directives-2060'.

According to Pandey, an arrangement would be made where the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport would present the amendment proposal for necessary revision on 'Vehicle and Transport Management Regulations-2054' for the registration of the locally-manufactured vehicles within seven days.

Secretary and officials of the OPMCM, as well as officials of the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Ministry of Law, Department of Transport, as well as officials of Electric Vehicle 'Yatri' were present in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal