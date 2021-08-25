General

The proposed Democratic Socialist Party Nepal under the leadership of Mahantha Thakur reached the Election Commission within the deadline set by EC and verified the names written in the application filed for registration of a new party.

The EC had set the deadline from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm for the verification. Seventeen members of a 51-member executive committee of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) had verified for the new party registration. This is the 33 per cent of the total number of members.

Out of 37 lawmakers including three of National Assembly and 34 of House of Representatives, 15 lawmakers or around 37 per cent lawmaker verified their signatures, it is learnt. The JSP has suspended its two lawmakers.

Mahantha Thakur has been proposed as the Chairperson of the party while Rajendra Mahato as a senior leader. The party has chosen as a cycle as its election symbol.

Talking to media persons after the verification, Thakur said that they reached the EC for verification within the deadline set by EC.

He shared that they would take the new party ahead as the strong democratic force.

