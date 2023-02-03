General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today said the foundation for prosperity and good governance could be laid only by carrying out reforms in education.

He made this remark while inaugurating a newly constructed building for the Ratna Rajya Secondary School at Jugal Rural Municipality-5 in Sindhupalchok district. The building is constructed with the assistance of the Chinese government.

"The inaugural programme is a matter of happiness and pride for the people of the rural municipality. I have played an important role in constructing the school building. I, on behalf of the Nepal government and on my own thank the Chinese government and its people for the assistance," PM Dahal said.

He also recalled the assistance by the Chinese government for the reconstruction works post Gorkha earthquake, while expecting continuation of assistance in the days to come for the prosperity and good governance in Nepal.

According to him, he felt grateful to be a part of the difficulty caused by the landslides, flooding and earthquake which afflicted much the people of Sindhupalchok district. He also stressed the need for cooperation among the teachers, students and parents to enhance quality education.

In another context, pointing out some serious problems in the country's economy, the PM said he was determined to do economic improvements from the first meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"I have committed to elevate the country's economy in cooperation with the private sector. A conducive climate has been created wherein there is cooperation between the banks and the business community. There are bases for the economic improvements. Ultimately, economy will get a pace."

Challenges of development, good governance and prosperity cannot be dealt with alone, the PM said, adding that support of all people and neighbours is a must.

Outgoing Speaker of the Federal Parliament Agni Prasad Sapkota and Ambassador of China to Nepal Chen Song also addressed the event.

Source: National News Agency Nepal