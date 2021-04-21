General

National Women Commission (NWC) Chair Kamala Kumari Parajuli has said protection of the rights and interest of women, women empowerment and ensuring gender justice was becoming challenging.

She said so while talking to media on the occasion of completion of 77 days of her assuming the responsibility at the NWC.

Briefing journalists about the works carried out by the constitutional body in one year, she said the scope of works of the NWC was wide-ranging but it has not been able to show its strong presence at the province and local level due to limited work force and resources.

"We are moving ahead tearing apart the challenges," the NWC Chair said, expressing her commitment to work day and night for protecting the women rights.

According to her, incidents of violence against women have increased with the misuse of information and communication technology in the modern age, the foreign employment has created disintegration of family, violence against women have also increased due to the 'living together' concept that was proliferating in the context of the open society, and that protecting women's dignity has become challenging for lack of practical laws to address these kinds of deviations.

The NWC Chairperson further said that the Covid-19 pandemic that has spread globally has brought additional problems like unemployment and violence for women.

She outlined the challenge for the NWC regarding the increasing women trafficking incidents due to the open border with India and ensuring a secure life to women through education, employment and social security.

Chair Parajuli said the NWC was working to prepare a five-year road map for the effective implementation of the commitments on protection of women rights made by Nepal in the various international bodies, and for ending all forms of violence against women.

She added that the Commission would not lag behind in getting the culprits of violence against women punished and providing justice to the victims.

Commission member Krishna Kumari Poudel said the Nepali women are suffering from domestic violence, social, economic and cultural discrimination and are denied their reproductive rights due to various superstitious beliefs and evil practices in society.

NWC secretary Manoj Kumar Acharya spoke of the need of fostering collaboration with the province and local levels for ending all types of discriminations against women and for developing women entrepreneurship.

He said the Commission has been providing counseling to women faced with psycho-social problems, rescuing and rehabilitating women who are subjected to domestic and gender based violence through partnership and consultations with related bodies

Source: National News Agency Nepal