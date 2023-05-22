Key Issues

Local units of Bangladesh Awami League and its front organizations today brought a huge rally in the city vehemently protesting a threat to kill AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by a BNP leader in the district.

They took out the rally from Ranibazar area and marched through different city streets demanding immediate arrest of BNP leader Abu Sayeed Chand and exemplary punishment to him.

They also burnt an effigy of Abu Sayeed Chand after the rally.

Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League and former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman Liton led the rally.

Earlier, a case had been filed against Abu Sayeed Chand, 66, for threatening to kill Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during a speech on May 19.

Abu Kalam Azad, a local Awami League leader in Rajshahi, filed the case against him with Puthia Police Station around 12noon today.

He said Chand at the rally said, "We would not make anymore 27 or 10-point demands, just one point now is to send Sheikh Hasina to the grave."

Superintendent of Police Masud Hossain said the case has been filed against Abu Sayeed under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Police are trying to arrest him as soon as possible.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha