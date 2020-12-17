Key Issues

The sugarcane farmers have sent a letter to the government stating that they would continue their protest unless they get full payment. The farmers have come to Kathmandu to protest demanding payments as the government failed to make sugar mills pay the farmers their dues despite previous agreement.

The framers responded the letter received from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies. The Ministry had sent the letter to the protesting farmers on December 14 urging them for talks.

According to protesting farmers Sarlahi chair Ramswartha Ray, they will continue protests unless they receive full payments. He added that they were expecting meaningful initiations from the government so that they get full payments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal