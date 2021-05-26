General

Province 1 Chief Somnath Adhikari ‘Pyasi’ has, on the occasions of 2565th Buddha Jayanti and the Ubhauli, the cultural festival of Kirat people, extended best wishes to the entire Nepali community and the world community as well.

The Province Chief has wished Nepali at home and abroad and the entire world community good health, peace, happiness prosperity and progress. In a message of best wishes today, he said “We feel proud for being the people of a land where Gautam Buddha, who spread the messages of peace, goodwill, love, compassion, non-violence, wisdom, mutual love, good conducts, good thinking and companionship is necessary for the world and earthly people, was born.’’

The philosophy of Gautam Budhha should be taken as the philosophy of life and human civilization, he said, adding that it was a matter of pride for us that the Budhha was respected as an epitome of world peace. “I hope the Day will inspire us all to move towards the path of progress by cultivating the mutual goodwill and achieving peace,’’ he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal