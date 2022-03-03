General

Province-1 Chief Minister Rajendra Rai warned to terminate contract of the construction company leaving the bridge to be constructed over the Lamsuwaghat-based Arun River in limbo.

Minister Rai said this while monitoring the to-be-constructed bridge linking Sankhuwasabha and Bhojpur on Wednesday.

He said the time has come to terminate the contract as the company that was awarded the contract 11 years ago has left the ongoing construction in the lurch.

As shared, the task of bridge construction has been stagnated with the contractor remaining out of communications for long. The Swachhanda Contractor Company was awarded the contract for the construction of 167-meter-long bridge in 2010. The project was supposed to complete in 2015 as per the contract.

So far, the bridge construction has seen 30 per cent of physical progress. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal