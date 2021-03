General

The fourth meeting of the seventh session of Province 1 assembly scheduled for 12:30 pm on March 15 tomorrow has been put off until further notice.

The session was postponed in accordance with the Rule 6(3) of Province Assembly Regulations, 2074 and it was directed by Speaker Pradeep Kumar Bhandari, said Assembly secretariat secretary Gopal Prasad Parajuli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal