Chief of Province-2, Dr Rajesh Ahiraj, visited the central office of the National News Agency (RSS) here today. He requested the RSS management and journalists to report thoroughly on Province-2, the origin of King Janak which bears cultural and religious significance.

Once in-depth reporting is made on Janakpur and the surrounding places, it would help boost tourism and industrial development, he hoped, adding that socio-economic transformation of the people in Province-2 is the pressing need.

The Chief also reminded that he had once worked as a district reporter for the RSS. He argued that RSS is the source of authentic news in Nepal.

On the occasion, RSS Chairman Harihar Adhikari 'Shyamal' informed Province-2 Chief that RSS had given priority to the places of cultural and religious specificities in Province-2. It will also pay heed to the issues pointed out by Chief Ahiraj, Chairman 'Shyamal' assured.

Similarly, General Manager Opendra Sharma informed that RSS had its office in Province-2 as well and the central office would coordinate with the province office for further activism on reporting.

