Chief Minister of Province 2 Lal Babu Raut has extended best wishes to all Hindus on the occasion of Bibaha Panchami. The festival, which is observed in memory of marriage between goddess Sita and god Ram in Treta Yuga, falls on Saturday this year.

'I want to offer greetings to all Hindus and devotees visiting Janakpur to observe the festival on this occasion," read a statement issued today by Chief Minister and Secretariat of the Council of Ministers. CM Raut also urged people to adopt precautionary measures to be safe from Covid-19 risks.

Source: National News Agency Nepal