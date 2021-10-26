General

The Province 2 government has recommended two ordinances relating to the establishment of universities. A meeting of the Province Council of Ministers today, agreed to recommend the Province Chief to issues the ordinances relating to the establishment of Birgunj Technical University and Agriculture University, Saptari, said government Spokesperson and Finance Minister Shailendra Prasad Saha.

Once the Province Chief will promulgate the documents, it will pave the way for the establishments of universities.

The Province government realizing the need of producing related skilled human resources and promoting quality research and studies on the topics agreed to find a way to establish the province-level agriculture and technical universities through ordinances as the Province Assembly is not functioning.

The government is preparing to establish the agriculture university in Rajbiraj of Saptari and the technical university in Birgunj.

Source: National News Agency Nepal