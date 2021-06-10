General

Provice-2 government has announced to launch a special programme for Chure conservation. Unveiling the policy and programme for the fiscal year 2078/79 at Province Assembly on Thursday, Province Chief Rajesh Jha, on behalf of province government, stated that special assistance would be extended for the conservation of Chure region with strong coordination among local and federal governments.

The government is for the continuation of popular programmes like 'Educate Daughter, Save Daughter', 'Where there is road, there is development'. It has however continued province constituency development programme.

It has forwarded the policy of 'one district-one tourism centre'. The Chief Minister sanitation and hygiene campaign would be further amplified. Other priorities in the policy and programmes are health, agriculture, tourism, education, irrigation and control of Covid-19.

The government has also included the programme to set up a biomedical engineering college, establish public library in each district, supply adequate medical equipment to hospital and implement province educational long-term plan.

Similarly, Manipal Hospital which is under construction in Janakpur would be a COVID hospital to control the spread of coronavirus. The quota for the health workers would be increased and separate hospital would be managed for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Health desks would be set up in the districts along Nepal-India border where there is everyday movement of people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal