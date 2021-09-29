General

The Cabinet meeting of Province 2 has decided to recommend to call Province Assembly meeting on October 6.

Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut would present a proposal at the Province Assembly to take motion of trust on the same day, it is said.

Finance Minister Shailesh Prasad Sah said that the Cabinet meeting took the decision to recommend for calling the Province Assembly meeting on October 6.

There is a constitutional provision that Chief Minister should take vote of confidence in the Province Assembly within 30 days if the party represented by the Chief Minister splits.

Source: National News Agency Nepal