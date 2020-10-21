General

Minister for Social Development in Provincce-2, Nawal Kishor Saha, has announced that the province government would provide free treatment to the COVID-19 patients. Government bears the cost of entire expenses the people make for the treatment of coronavirus.

Talking to the National News Agency (RSS), Minister Saha informed that there were eight PCR machines- one each in district for the test of the coronavirus. Free testing of coronavirus was continuous at Province-2 Public Health Laboratory, Janakpur; Narayani Hospital, Birgunj; Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, Rajbiraj; Gaur Hospital, Rautahat; Bardibas Hospital, Bardibas.

Similarly, free treatment to COVID-19 patients was available at Janakpurdham, Rajbiraj, Bijgunj and Gaur. The province government had already issued directive to the above mentioned hospital for the test and treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, chief of Province Health Supply Centre, Dr Pramod Yadav, said procurement process was forwarded to buy PCR machine for each district hospital in the province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal