The winter session and seventh convention of Province-1 has been postponed without proceeding to any business.

Speaker of Province-1 Pradip Kumar Bhandari said that the business of the province assembly could not take place due to failure to reach a consensus in the parliamentary business advisory committee though the meeting was supposed to start at 2:00 this afternoon.

As Chief Whip of ruling party Buddhi Kumar Rajbhandari proposed to prevent 16 members of the province assembly from taking part in any of the parliamentary activities for the anti-parliamentary acts immediately after the beginning of the province assembly meeting, Speaker Bhandari adjourned the meeting on Sunday. The next meeting of the province assembly is summoned at 2:00pm on 21 February.

A total of 37 members of the province assembly from Nepal Communist Party have lodged a no-confidence motion against the majority government while five members of them have withdrawn the motion.

Similarly, the ruling party suspended 16 of its members on charge of conducting activities against the province government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal