Ram Bahadur Magar of CPN (UML) won the election to the Province Assembly (PA) member from Ilam-2 (2). Magar defeated CPN (Maoist Centre) candidate Harka Lawati with the margin of 2,578 votes.

The Office of the Chief Returning Officer said Magar got 13,054 votes while Lawati secured 11,176 votes.

Likewise, Amrit Aryal of Nepali Congress got elected to the PA member from Morang-5 (2) by getting 16,102 votes. Aryal’s nearest contender Jayaram Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party secured 10,825 votes, Returning Officer Ganesh Nayak said.

In Bardiya 2 (2), Dharma Bahadur Chaudhary of Nagarik Unmukti Party was elected the PA member with 20,127 votes by defeating his nearest rival Man Bahadur Tharu of CPN (Maoist Centre). Tharu got 10,984 votes.

Likewise, Raghunath Maharajan of CPN (UML) won the election to PA from Lalitpur-3 (1) by getting 9,766 votes. Maharajan defeated his nearest rival Raj Kaji Maharjan of CPN (Maoist Centre) with 686 votes, Returning Officer Dharma Raj Poudel said. Raj Kaji got 9,090 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal