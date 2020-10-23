General

Speaker of Lumbini Province Assembly Purna Bahadur Gharti has recovered from the coronavirus infection on Friday, two weeks after he tested positive for the virus.

Likewise, Deputy Speaker of the Province Assembly Krishni Tharu, Internal Affairs and Law Minister of the Province, Kul Prasad KC and Physical Infrastructure Development Minister Baijanath Chaudhari also won the battle against the virus.

Furthermore, Mayor of Bardaghat Municipality in Nawalparasi West Dhiraj Sharma Basyal also recovered from the virus.

Basyal stated that he was recovered from the virus 11 days after he tested positive.

Meanwhile, a person died of coronavirus infection in Banepa Municipality, Kavre on Friday.

The 56-year-old man died while receiving treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa, COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post, Kavre said.

With this, 16 persons including nine men died of the virus in Kavre district.

Likewise, the district recorded the highest number of single-day spike in the infection.

On Friday, the district recorded 110 cases including 61 men of the virus while 28 people were recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours in Kavre.

Source: National News Agency Nepal