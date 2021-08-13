General

Low-lying settlements including Dhangadhi in Kailali have been waterlogged due to incessant rains for the past two days. Dhangadhi serves as the temporary capital for the Sudurpashchim Province.

Rainwater has accumulated in major roads in the market areas of Dhangadhi sub-metropolis and branch roads here, making the people’s movement difficult. Water has pooled up to two-three feet on the premises of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Dhangadhi office and most other offices in the province capital.

The level of water has increased in the Kailali River and the Sukuti Canal, posing a risk of inundation in the nearby settlement. Shibanagar, Bishalnagar, Milan Chowk, Tribeni Chowk and Baiya Behadi which have dense settlement have been affected by the flood.

One Bajirsingh Dhami of Ward no 3 said the floodwaters gushed into his house, causing the property loss. The unsystematic housing construction is also blamed for the inundation problems in Dhangadhi.

Besides, the encroachment on public land including the river area for personal use has fueled the flooding issue, it is said.

Waters level in Shibaganga, Mohana and Gauriganga rivers has gone up to some degree, but has not touched the danger line till this afternoon, said a rain gauge reader.

Gauge reader Man Bahdur Chaudhary assigned to measure the flow of Mohan River that flows towards east from west said though the river has inundated the paddy field at Bisanpur of Kailali rural municipality, it yet posed no grave risk of consequences in the human settlement.

An early warning system for the disaster management has been installed in the district and it has somehow helped mitigate the loss from the water-induced disasters.

Low laying areas near the Karnali, Mohana, Khutiya, Kandra, Kanda, Pathraiya, Gauriganga, and Mudha rivers fall at risk of monsoon hazards in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal