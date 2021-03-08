General

The Chief Ministers of various provincial governments have extended best wishes to all the citizens, especially to women, on the occasion of the 111th International Women's Day today.

In separate messages of best wishes they gave today, the Chief Ministers of the Karnali Province, the Sudurpaschim Province, Province no 2 and the Bagmati Province have stressed on ensuring equal rights to the women through their empowerment.

They emphasised on the need of creating equal opportunities for women, men and gender minorities by ending the social disparities. The Chief Ministers, likewise, stressed on establishing the access of women to quality education, basic health and employment sector.

They also stressed on ensuring the rights guaranteed to women by the constitution such as participation, inclusion and equality, wishing that may this Day inspire all the women to speak out for justice and their rights.

Karnali Province Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi said all types of gender and social discriminations should be put to an end, and the rights of women should be protected and promoted. He said the Karnali Province has been making special efforts towards that end and brought programmes as 'Bank Account in Daughter's Name – Lifelong Security', the 'Daughter and Daughter-in-Law Scholarship Scheme', and the 'Chief Minister Dalit Women Income generation Scheme', among others.

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta emphasised on equal rights of women who comprise more than half the country's population.

"We respect the various struggles with sacrifices in the past waged for women's freedom, equality and justice as well as their political and constitutional rights," he said in his message, calling on all to participate in the campaign of transformation along with social justice for abolishing all sorts of discriminations and disparity against women.

Province no 2 Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut has wished for the continued progress of all the women folks, stressing on the need of institutionalising the success they have been achieving in the changed context. He said the Province no 2 government was committed to women empowerment, employment and education.

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel said the slogan of the Women's Day would be materialized only when the patriarchal mindset and attitude was done away with in society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal