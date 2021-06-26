General

Chief of Province no 1, Somnath Adhikari 'Pyasi' has urged one and all to keep away from getting into the trap of drug abuse and also to prevent others from the same.

The Province Chief made this appeal in a message of best wishes he issued today on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He urged all sides to make concerted efforts for the prevention of drug abuse and its illicit trafficking.

Cautioning against the social and health ramifications of drug abuse, the Province Chief said drug abuse and its illicit trafficking not only ruins an individual's life but the family, society, organisations, politics and ultimately creating national as well as international risk. Therefore, this menace should be checked in time through the joint efforts of the family, community, civil society and the state.

In order to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse, the UN General Assembly, on December 7, 1987, decided to mark June 26 as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Source: National News Agency Nepal