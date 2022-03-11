General

Chief of Lumbini Province Amik Sherchan on Thursday made an inspection visit to Rapti Academy of Health Sciences and took stock about the Academy’s progress.

On the occasion, he assured the stakeholders of the Academy’s development since the institution was linked to people’s health and education.

Saying that he decided to upgrade the hospital when he served as the Health Minister, Sherchan urged the Federal and Province governments to allocate sufficient budget for the Academy’s physical infrastructure to build a hospital with 400 beds.

The Academy is all set to begin courses of B.Sc Nursing, B.NS and Bachelor of Pharmacy from this academic session.

Rector of the Academy, Dr Basanta Lamichhane, informed the Province Chief about the required human resources and other physical infrastructure including lecture hall, auditorium hall, faculty room, laboratory, pharmacy, library and hostel to begin the new academic programmes.

Hospital Director of the Academy Dr Pragya Basnet, Medical Director Dr Ramesh Kandel, Dean Dr Sagar Panthi, Assistant Director Dr Anjilika Karki and other officials were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal