Key Issues

Newly-appointed Chief of Sudurpaschim Province Ganga Prasad Yadav assumed his office this afternoon in Dhangadhi, Under Secretary at Office of the Province Chief Pushkar Khadka confirmed.

Assuming his office, Province Chief Yadav vowed to work as per the norms and spirit of existing laws and Constitution of Nepal.

Yadav had arrived Dhangadhi on Thursday night from Saptari district.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed Yadav as the Province Chief on May 3 at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Source: National News Agency Nepal