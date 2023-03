Trading

The Chiefs of six various provinces have held a meeting with Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today at his official residence in Baluwatar.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the situation of the provinces, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

The Province Chiefs of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Karnali met with PM Dahal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal