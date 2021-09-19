General

Chief Minister of Karnali province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has said the province government is working with determination for building a socialist system. He said this in a message of best wishes he issued on the occasion of the Seventh Constitution and National Day, today.

"The constitution of the federal republic Nepal was promulgated on this very day in 2015 in the form of historic achievement of struggle. The government is committed to fulfilling the people's aspirations for development and prosperity focusing on the democratic system of governance, civic freedom, fundamental rights, human rights, adult franchise, periodic election, full press freedom, independent, free and capable judiciary and the concept of the rule of law," CM Shahi said.

Stating that the major responsibility at present is to move ahead towards building a socialist system along with a guarantee of economic equality, prosperity and social justice enshrined in the constitution, the Chief Minister urged for making an honest assessment of the shortcomings in the implementation of the constitution by all.

Source: National News Agency Nepal