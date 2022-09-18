General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has said province government is committed to solving the problems faced by freed kamaiyas. He further said government would even resort to bringing an ordinance to solve freed kamaiyas’ problems.

CM Bhatta was speaking at the 15th anniversary of Freed Kamaiya Women Development Forum on Saturday.

He however said there were hindrances to address kamaiyas’ issues because of legal complication. The province government had prepared a law on it by holding broader discussion.

The parliament needs to be stopped due to coming election, he said, adding that an integrated law was needed to sort out the issues afflicting the freed Kamaiyas, according to him.

Source: National News Agency Nepal