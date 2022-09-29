General

People of Kurechaur of Harpak of Pokhara metropolis-16 have now access to drinking water facility. The facility was ensured with the maintenance of a water collection tank built under the Nangle Chhaharo Drinking Water Project.

Gandaki province minister for law, communications and Province Assembly affairs, Bindu Kumar Thapa, contributed Rs 37,500 of his remuneration for repairing the water tank. According to local consumer Ramesh Raj Acharya, now 32 families have access to drinking water facility.

As the minister said at a press meet he had spent his remuneration he received as the minister for the paragliding training (Rs 25,000) in view of the ninth National Games and for different water projects (Rs1.1 million).

As Thapa said, he has spent over 4 million that was deposited in his bank account from the State in the past five years for development and social works.

Source: National News Agency Nepal