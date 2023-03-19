Key Issues

Chief Minister of Koshi Province, Hikmat Kumar Karki, has said that the name of the province will not be changed. Speaking at an event in Rumjatar of the district on Sunday, he said the name of the province will not be changed immediately, as the name Koshi is universally accepted name.

He also reminded that 90 percent of parliamentarians approved the name Koshi and added that for now there will not be any discussion on the name's amendment. He urged all to leave aide the issue of name and focus on the prosperity of the province.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Karki said that the provincial government will give priority to agricultural modernization, tourism promotion and youth self-employment programs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal