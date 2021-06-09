Key Issues

The Province no. 2 government is to present its annual policy and programmes for the new fiscal year on Thursday. Speaker Saroj Kumar Yadav made the announcement at the provincial assembly meeting here today.

Province Chief Dr Rajesh Ahiraj will table the government's policy and programme at 2:00 pm tomorrow

Meanwhile, the provincial assembly meeting that had been obstructed on Tuesday resumed today after Chief Minister Lal Bahadur Raut pledged to resolve the problems relating to the conditional grants plan of the local level units in the province. The PA members representing the CPN-UML, Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist) parties had obstructed the house, alleging that the plans proposed by them were not included in the conditional grants plan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal