Key Issues

The Home Ministers of six provinces of the country have demanded the central government to transfer the police service to the provinces within mid-August on the basis of the Police Adjustment Act and the Police Coordination Act. They made the demand through the Janakpurdham Declaration issued at the end of a programme on exchange of experiences on law and order and disaster management by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of the Madesh Province.

Based on the Police Adjustment Act and Police Coordination Act, the federal government should adjust the police organisation and hand it over to the provincial government by mid-July. The declaration also suggests that the District Administration Office and Chief District Officers should come under the responsibility of the provincial government.

Similarly, the provincial government should be empowered to make the work related to disaster management more effective. Demands have been made in the declaration that all government prosecutor's offices in the province should be brought under the Chief Attorney of the province and necessary legal arrangements should be made for delegating the powers of prosecution to the Chief Attorney.

The declaration has been signed by Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Province 1, Kedar Karki, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Bagmati Krishna Prasad Sharma Khanal, Minister of Internal Affairs of Gandaki Province Dobate Bishwakarma, Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications of Lumbini Tilak Sharma and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Sudur Paschim Dr Rana Bahadur Rawal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal