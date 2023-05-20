Trading

Ending the existing cumbersome process to obtain driving license, the government is preparing to provide the license to the service seekers within a week after the process.

Addressing a programme here Saturday, Minister for Physical Infrastructures and Transport Prakash Jwala said that entire system for receiving license is being changed, making it simple and timely. He stated that more printing machines would be procured to print the traffic license quickly and end the existing practices of long queues.

Minister Jwala also promised to amend some laws and make them simplified for speedy service delivery. "At present, the renewal of the driving license is done in every five years. This will be changed to make 10 years," he said.

Though investment in the infrastructure sector could not be increased due to crisis in economy, Minister Jwala said that the government is effortful to increase budget in the road construction. Prosperity could be obtained by creating employment opportunity through increased investment in the road infrastructure, he added.

Likewise, Minister Jwala argued that the road accidents should be reduced through cooperation and coordination among all agencies.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal