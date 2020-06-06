General

Gauriganga Municipality-9 in the district has organized a psychological counseling for the stress management among people staying in quarantines here.

Ward Chair Hari Prasad Tiwari said they started imparting the psychological counseling to those in quarantine as they could face growing fear and anxiety amid the deepening crisis of COVID-19.

Psychological counselor Sita Bhandari shared that people living in quarantines might be double victimized as they lost their jobs and were enforced to stay in miserable quarantines owing to the threat of deadly coronavirus pandemic. Such counseling would be helpful to them relieve stress in some extent.

She urged all to follow only authentic and positive news and take healthy and nutritious foods.

Source: National News Agency