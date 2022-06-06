General

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pokhara University and Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) to exchange mutual cooperation in the areas of research on science and technology and educational sector.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Prem Narayan Aryal on behalf of the Pokhara University and Dr Sunilbabu Shrestha from the NAST signed the MoU to this effect.

According to the MoU, the two institutions would exchange scientific and technical human resource, appropriately use their skills and physical facilities and jointly conduct training, workshop, seminars and research projects in the contemporary issues.

Likewise, NAST's senior scientists and academics would be engaged in Master's degree and Ph.D thesis guide works of the University in different areas of science and technology on mutual consent.

The MoU has opened up avenues for collaboration in the areas of research and study on the advancement of science and technology, bio-diversity, ecology and sustainable city development. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal