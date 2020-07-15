General

It has been more than three months the public transport came to a grinding halt. But, for two days, few public buses are spotted on the Kathmandu Valley roads with dismal presence of passengers.

The buses carrying the names Mayur, Samyukta and Sundar Transport have begun plying on the road after the government decided a week back for the operation of the public transport carrying 50 percent passengers and maintaining adequate safety standard.

However, Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs’ National Federation has informed that most of the public buses were not ready for resuming service for lack of safety measures. So, only few buses and taxis are in operation now. “Federation is still holding discussion with government. Discussion is making positive notes and we’re also for resuming service,” General Secretary of Federation, SarojSitaula, said.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructures and Transport, and Transport Department have been holding discussion with the Federation and workers’ organizations to safely resume the public bus service. Department’s Director General Gogan Bahadur Hamal also said discussion was held with entrepreneurs, workers’ union, people’s representatives and officials from Health Ministry.

The discussion is focused on how safety criteria can be maintained in public buses at a time when cases of coronavirus have been increasing in the Kathmandu Valley.

On the other hand, the people have said the buses and taxis which resumed service have not maintained safety criteria.

Source: National News Agency Nepal