Health & Safety

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Province-1 Bhim Prasad Acharya has said that health security of the people is the main priority of the government.

Talking to reporters in brief after the swearing-in ceremony today, Chief Minister Acharya expressed his commitment to make the COVID-19 vaccines easily available to the people of the province.

Stating that the development work would be completed, he said that the government would take a vote of confidence as per the Constitution. Besides, discussions will be held with other parties for participation in the cabinet for the protection of democracy and republic, said Chief Minister Acharya.

Chief Minister Acharya informed that the cabinet would be expanded soon but its size could be reduced depending on the situation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal