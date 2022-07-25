General

A public holiday has been announced today in Bhimsen Thapa Rural Municipality in Gorkha district on the occasion of the 247th Birth Anniversary of national luminary Bhimsen Thapa. The rural municipality is the birthplace of Thapa and a public holiday has been announced in his memory and honour, said chair of the rural municipality Lok Prasad Banjara.

All public offices and organisations under the rural municipality will remain closed today, he said.

On the occasion, a life-size statue of Thapa on the premises of Habeli palace at Pipalthok of Borlang in the rural municipality-8, the birthplace of Thapa, would be unveiled, he said, adding that the rural municipality executive meeting on July 13 took a decision to this effect.

Source: National News Agency Nepal