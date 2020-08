General

The Byas municipality has announced a public holiday in the municipal area today. The holiday has been announced on the occasion of the 26th International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

As a result, all offices under the municipality, ward office, health institutes (except essential) will remain closed.

Likewise, the community and education institutes and other organisations will also remain closed today, according to section officer Meghanath Acharya.

Source: National News Agency Nepal