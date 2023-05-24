General

The government has announced a public holiday for tomorrow, Thursday in the Kathmandu Valley on the occasion of the Rato Matsyendranath Festival.

Thursday is set for exhibiting the bhoto (a customary vest-like attire) of Rato Matsyendranath to the public.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the public holiday in three districts: Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur on the occasion. The Ministry informed about this through a public notice today.

The legendary vest will be exhibited at Jawalakhel of Lalitpur each year during the festival.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal