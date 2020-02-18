General

In a bid to sensitize public around quarantine area in Bhaktapur Kharipati where Nepali returnees from Wuhan of China have been kept, the district administration office Bhaktapur has started door-to-door visit campaign.

Wuhan of China is said to be the source of coronavirus (COVID 19) epidemic.

A joint security team headed by Chief District Officer Homkala Pandey comprising Assistant CDO Dilip Lamichhane, Superintendant of Police at Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur Sabin Pradhan, Nepal Army Birdal Battalion Commander Shiva Poudel, Armed Police Guheswori battalion Duwakot's SP Bisworaj Bhattarai among others reached out the households for coronavirus sensitization.

The joint team is making public aware on mitigation of coronovirus risks and safety measures and also about the condition of Nepali kept in isolated quarantine.

CDO Pandey said a separate health desk has been placed for locals where health check-up and medicine distribution is free.

The local administration has come up with the measure to make people free from fear of infection. It may be noted that the local people had started leaving their houses due to fear of coronavirus outbreak in Kharipati.

Source: National News Agency Nepal