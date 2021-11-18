General

The Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has asked the public transportation and aviation sectors to apply needed precautions as there could be poor visibility due to fog in most of the parts of the country on Friday.

The Division has also said that the temperature could dip as light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. It has also forecasted light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions tonight due to impact of low pressure region formed in the Arabian Sea.

Tonight, it is forecasted that there would be generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly to generally cloudy in rest of the provinces.

Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region for tomorrow.

Source: National News Agency Nepal