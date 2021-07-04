General

Transport entrepreneurs have urged the government for speedy vaccination to the workers involved in this sector.

“We request the government to ensure timely vaccination to all transport operators and employees,” said Bhanu Niraula, the Central Deputy Secretary General of All Nepal Trade Union Federation.

We are lacking minimum government support even in this trying time, he bemoaned.

He also accused the government of being failure to address the concerns of workers in the public transport sector.

“The way health professionals, security personnel and media persons are vaccination, we want the same priority. However, we are not in the priority list,” Niraula complained.

Jyoti Koirala, the Deputy Secretary General of Nepal Trade Union Congress National Committee, said that the hospitality sector was in crisis after the pandemic. He stressed for visible governmental support and relief package, especially to wage earners of this sector.

He said there would be street protests for future governmental failure to address their demands. “A Public vehicle which is parked for months take around Rs 50,000 to operate normally for a month,” said Koirala.

He was of the opinion that the entrepreneurs are neither supported in easing their bank loans banking nor in the vaccination drive.

It is high time the government addressed our woes, he added.

According to public transport operators, the sector has loaned more than Rs 10 billion from banks and financial institutions but is compelled to be parked for months. They said there are around 40,000 public vehicles in the Province 1 alone where 100,000 workers are employed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal