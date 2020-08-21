General

In view of sudden spike in the cases of coronavirus infection, the COVID-19 District Crisis Management Centre Kavrepalnchowk has completely restricted the movement of public vehicles in the district since Thursday (August 20).

Chief District Officer Shrawan Kumar Timilsina said the operation of public vehicles has been restricted up to 26 August keeping in to consideration the rise in the rate of coronavirus infection.

The district administration office however has allowed operation of businesses and other purchase and sales activities in the stipulated time until further notice. The move was taken to contain the virus which was spreading due to rampant rise in the crowd and mobility of people in the populated Dhulikhel, Panauti, Banepa, Panchkhal and Namobuddha municipalities.

The limited business activities are allowed from 7.00 to 9.00 am in the morning and from 4.00 to 6.00 pm in the evening but full adherence to the safety protocol was a must.

As many as 102 corona infected people are undergoing treatment in different isolation wards in the district. Two people have so far lost their lives to the virus in Kavre. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal