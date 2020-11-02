Trading

The Food Management and Trade Company Ltd, Provincial Office, Dhangadhi, has started purchasing new paddy from Monday. The act of purchasing new paddy has begun as per the meeting of the Local primary Purchase Committee, said Office Chief Anil Shrestha.

The Company has started purchasing new paddy from its own godown located at Mohanpur and Tikapur of Kailali district from today while the company would purchase paddy at Satti, Bhajani and Joshipur within one or two days, added Shrestha. The Company is purchasing new paddy at the support price determined by the government.

The government has determined support price at Rs 2,735 per quintal paddy. The Company has set a target to purchase 65,000 quintals of paddy this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal