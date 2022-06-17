General

Purvanchal Poultry Farm located at Khadak municipality-8 of Saptari district has been padlocked for the past two weeks.

Locals padlocked the main gate of the poultry farm on June 4, saying stench has spread in the locality due to waste of the poultry farm.

Chickens have started dying and collection of eggs have come to a halt following the padlock at the poultry farm, the largest poultry farm of the district.

Manager of the poultry farm, Turdev Adhikari, said the poultry farm has been bearing a loss of more than Rs 1.2 million every day due to the padlock.

He shared that around 1,000 chickens have died in three days. There were 125,000 chickens in the poultry farm.

Adhikari further said that they are compelled to see chickens dying after they are unable to feed them. Established in 2057 BS, the poultry farm had been producing around 80,000 eggs daily but it has now decreased to 10,000-15,000 eggs following the padlock.

Though initiatives were underway to manage the poultry garbage, the locals have been demanding to shift the poultry farm to another place, said Adhikari.

Mayor of Khadak municipality, Jay Prakash Chaudhari, said that initiative has been taken to resolve the problems by calling both sides for discussion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal